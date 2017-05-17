Tanker truck carrying fuel flips over in Hermitage

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – A tanker truck carrying diesel fuel flipped over on N. Neshannock Road in Hermitage.

The accident happened early Wednesday afternoon near Lamor Road.

Investigators said the driver of the truck got too close to the side of the road, lost control and tipped over.

The truck was carrying a full load of fuel, but none spilled. Crews are now working to transfer the fuel to another truck before hauling it out of the area.

Traffic is still flowing through the area, and there were no injuries.