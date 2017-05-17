Youngstown school aims to recognize all students’ future plans

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Many high schools hold signing days where student-athletes decide on a college to continue their sports career. One local school came up with a unique spin on “signing day,” honoring every path a student may take.

Valley Christian School held its first “College and Career Signing Day” on Wednesday.

The school had representatives from each chosen career path or college to greet the students. Then, students got to sign a poster, declaring their choice.

No matter what choice they make, the school wants to bring attention to their achievements.

“Everyone has a calling to go somewhere, and today is just about celebrating and honoring that and showing their achievements,” said Shelley Murray, vice president of advancement at Valley Christian Schools.

There were representatives from the fire department, the military and colleges. Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel was also in attendance.

Each representative had an opportunity to give advice to the graduates.

Valley Christian Schools plans to have this ceremony for years to come.