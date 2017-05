GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) –¬†Some living in Girard are being urged to boil their water Thursday night.

The Girard Water Department issued the advisory just before 7:30 p.m.

Customers living between the 900 block and 1600 block of E. Liberty Street are affected.

The boil alert comes after a contractor hit a water line.

Until further notice, water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled for at least one minute beforehand.