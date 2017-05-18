Cyclists ride silently through Warren in honor of victims hit by cars



WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The 15th annual “Ride of Silence” was held in Warren on Wednesday in honor of bicyclists who have been killed or injured while riding on public roadways.

About 30 people took part in the silent eight-mile ride.

For the Wonders family, the quiet ride has a deeper meaning as they remember the son and brother they lost.

“He was the real deal and he was chosen from the military’s team to go to the Olympic trials in ’04. He was out on a solo training ride when he was hit and killed,” Jay Wonders said.

Although cyclists have a legal right to share the road with drivers, many often aren’t aware of these rights and sometimes aren’t even aware of the cyclists either.

A new Ohio law requires drivers to give cyclists at least three feet of space at any given time.

“Thirty seconds to you could be a lifetime to someone else. That person is just trying to get home, too,” Jesse Wonders said.

Each year, the Ride of Silence is held during National Bike Month as a way to remind everyone that cyclists have a legal right to ride on public roadways.