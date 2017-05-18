Fire consumes adolescent facility in Mercer County

WEST SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WYTV) – Investigators from the Pennsylvania Fire Marshals Office will be sifting through the debris left behind from a fire that destroyed a juvenile rehabilitation center in Mercer County early Thursday.

Just after midnight, a staff member at the Keystone Adolescent Center, 270 Sharon Rd., saw smoke and called 911.

Police officers arrived first and saw flames coming from the building. By the time firefighters arrived, the fire had consumed the facility.

West Salem Assistant Fire Chief Bill Brown says the size of the fire and lack of water prompted him to call for help from 12 other departments.

“We much rather would have more water setting on the ground than not enough,” Brown said. “This time of night you have to wait for people to get to the station, get the trucks out and bring them here. Most of them travel quite a distance.”

All the children and staff were able to get out safely and were taken to a nearby facility.

The Keystone Adolescent Center provides programming and behavior modification for at-risk students.

Brown said he asked for the Red Cross and the Salvation Army to respond with their canteen unit to help firefighters with water and food.

No injuries were reported.