Kent State University at Trumbull begins sports program

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Kent State University at Trumbull hasn’t had a sports program for a long time, but that’s about to change.

The school officially announced Thursday that it will be starting a sports program.

There will be a men’s and women’s cross country team, starting in the fall of 2017. Officially, it’s classified as a student organization.

It’s the first sports program at KSU Trumbull since 1992, when the school had golf, basketball and volleyball.

The whole idea is to make Kent State Trumbull a full college experience, according to Dean Lance Grahn.

“They really feel like they know they’re at college, not just a place where they come to take classes and then go home or go to work,” Grahn said.

School leaders hope to advance the cross country program to a club sport, then an organized intercollegiate sport. They also want to start other sports opportunities, like bowling and archery.