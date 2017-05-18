Marlington rallies past West Branch for District crown

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WYTV) – Amber Cirone’s RBI single in the top of the seventh inning proved to be the game-winner as Marlington rallied past West Branch

5-4 in the Division II Softball District Championship at Alliance High School.

The Warriors took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Kylie Coffelt came through with an RBI single. Coffelt also belted a 2-run home run in the game that tied things at 2-2. She went 2-2 with 3 RBI’s.

Grace Heath went 2-3 for West Branch, while Delaney Rito went 2-4 in the setback.

West Branch ends the season with a record of 23-5.

Marlington improves to 22-5 overall. The Lady Dukes advance to face Akron Hoban in the Division II Regional Semifinals Wednesday May 24th at Akron’s Firestone Stadium. First pitch is slated for 2PM.