Mendik’s walkoff sends JFK to the Regionals

FAIRPORT HARBOR, Ohio (WYTV) – Drew Mendik supplied Warren JFK with a walkoff hit in the eighth inning to send the Eagles to the Regionals. . JFK outlasted Mathews, 5-4.

Mendik finished at the plate with a 3 for 5 evening with 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs. He also started the game and tossed the first 5 innings (9 Ks, 6 Hs). A.J. Arp closed out the game on the hill by pitching the final 3 innings and allowed one hit while striking out 5. Greg Valent had four singles in each of his at bats.

Mathews’ Mitch Goff went 2 for 3 by driving in 2 runs. The Mustangs’ post season run ends at 15-6.

JFK (17-4) will play the winner of tomorrow’s Calvert and New Riegel game at Pipe Yard Stadium in Lorain next Wednesday at 6:30 pm.