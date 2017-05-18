Niles police looking for man accused of selling methamphetamine

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of selling methamphetamine.

The Niles Police Department’s Drug Unit conducted an investigation in which an undercover officer purchased the drug from 35-year-old Eddie Ware, police said. Ware’s vehicle was seized on Tuesday, but police have been unable to find him.

Those with information on his whereabouts are asked to call 330-652-9944. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Niles Police the case is the first meth-related one that the drug unit has prosecuted since being reactivated.

The Trumbull Ashtabula Group Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation.