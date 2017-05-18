Police take items from home near site of deadly Akron fire



AKRON, Ohio (WYTV) – According to WJW Fox in Cleveland, Authorities surrounded a residence near the scene of a deadly house fire that happened early Monday morning.

Multiple agencies were on the scene Thursday near the fire location on Fultz Street and confirmed it is in connection to the fire.

Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office are also on scene. Several bags of evidence were removed from a home on the corner of Fultz and Hillscrest by investigators.

The items removed from the homes included three bags of clothes, a computer and gas cans.

No charges have been filed in connection with the fire.