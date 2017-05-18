Rescue Mission unveils site of new facility

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Thursday was a big day for the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley.

Supporters of a plan to build the new Rescue Mission are literally asking folks to get on the bus to help pay for it.

Thursday morning, board members, directors and others showed off the site near Erie Street on Youngstown’s south side. The plan includes building a new $10 million shelter to replace the one now being used on the city’s lower north side.

Directors said over the last 10 years, they’ve seen their average nightly use rise from about 65 a night to over 130 now. As such, they say the new building is a necessity.

The next step will be to raise roughly $3 million that would be used to go along with the tax credits that directors are hoping to land later this year.

With all falling into place, they hope to break ground sometime this fall.