Residents at Boardman senior care center celebrate with YSU pep rally

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University Football Coach Bo Pelini went to Beeghly Oaks Rehabilitation center in Boardman Thursday for a YSU pep rally.

University mascot Pete the Penguin was there as well.

Coach Pelini honored residents, staff and veterans at the facility during his visit, and he said it was an honor for him, too.

“It’s about Youngstown and all the people who support us, and we have to support them in turn,” he said. “It’s a community effort. Like I said, I enjoy doing things like this, got a chance to meet all of these people who work very hard.”

This pep was rally set up to celebrate National Nursing Home Week.