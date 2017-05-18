Student Athlete: Laura Sylvester

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Laura Sylvester is one of those people that seems to always have a smile on her face.

She’s attended Valley Christian since the 1st grade, nowadays, she basically does it all for the Eagles. All Conference softball player, straight-A Student…and now, our Student Athlete of the Week.

“The catcher’s a lot like a quarterback and that was the appeal for the position for me where I’m back there” said Sylvester. “I’m calling the plays, I’m telling my pitchers what to do. I’m a very, very local leader. They don’t always appreciate it, but it gets the job done.”

Laura has started every game at catcher the past 3 seasons. She led her team with a .466 batting average this year and has come a long way in her softball career. She’s actually played with the high school team since middle school.

“When I started in 7th grade I was awful and I was playing with all these senior girls who had played forever and they were all so encouraging and it really built my love of the game.”

Laura also played volleyball and basketball for the Eagles In fact, she’ll graduate with 11 varsity letters. Off the field, she leads her class with a 4.15 GPA and is on track to be valedictorian.

“A big part of being a student-athlete is community because all of the girls that I play basketball, volleyball, softball with, we’ve all played together forever.”

Laura has certainly left her mark at Valley Christian. She started a Worship Team at school this year and is Chaplain of National Honor Society.

“It’s determined how I’ve acted on and off the court and on and off the field because it’s a constant reminder that I’m not just representing myself or my school or my family, that I’m representing God.”