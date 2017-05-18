YSU students’ mural in Boardman reflects Youngstown’s steel history

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State art students completed the finishing touches on a mural in the Southwoods medical building in Boardman on Thursday.

The team of four YSU students — led by an associate professor –were commissioned to design, draft, and paint the mural.

They wanted it to reflect Youngstown’s past as a steel town as well as the medical nature of Southwoods.

The students agreed that painting a 26 by 40 feet mural was no easy task.

“This project was challenging because of the scale of the wall,” Heather Anderson said. “None of us have really worked on such a large scale before, so we had to do a lot of on-site problem solving, which was really interesting and I think a good learning experience for all of us.”

From start to finish, the project took more than two months to complete.