Bike to Work event in Warren promotes healthy habit

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – People in Warren got their exercise in early Friday through the annual Bike to Work Breakfast.

It was the 6th year for the event, put on by the Bike to Work Warren Committee.

Bikers got a free breakfast at the Log Cabin West on Courthouse Square, along with t-shirts and other prizes.

Organizers say the goal is simple: To get people outside and be active.

“We want them to increase their physical activity and become more healthy and promote that to other people at work and let other people know that this is an option and that they can be physically active and they don’t just have to go to the gym to get exercise,” said Jenna Amerine.

Another important message Friday was sharing the road safely.

They want to remind drivers to follow the law and give cyclists at least three feet of clearance when they go to pass on the road.