Boardman’s Relay For Life special for cancer survivors

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Not even the threat of rain could stop hundreds of people from gathering at Spartan Stadium Friday for Boardman’s annual Relay For Life.

The participants come together every year to stand up in the fight against cancer — and this year’s event kicked off with an emotional survivors lap.

“It’s just phenomenal. I just can’t explain it,” said Terriea Mines, a cancer survivor. “Your body will just be in tears — regardless of what has been said, I made it!”

Robert Thomas is a World War II veteran and prostate cancer survivor 26 years in remission.

Alongside his son David Thomas, he lapped Spartan Stadium.

“It’s a wonderful experience just being here,” Robert said. “And getting a chance to talk to the ones that are here and the survivors.”

“And my mom, this was always a very important thing to her, so we would always be here for that with her,” David said. “But now we carry on because of him and in her memory.”

The threat of rain wasn’t putting a damper on this relay. In fact, organizers planned for it, just in case.

“We have a contingency backup plan,” said Frank Lazzeri, a Relay For Life volunteer. “We are right on the campus of Boardman High School and Boardman-Glenwood Junior High. So if lightning comes or the thunderstorms, we can quickly evacuate to one of those two sites.”

“You make do,” said Annette Camacci. “You put your wellies on and your rain coat and you do what you have to do.”