Nugget of Knowledge: Fingernail Facts

Manicuring nails goes back thousands of years….Chinese royalty tinted nails in 3200 BC…the ancient Egyptians, too…for the Egyptians, the darker the tint, the richer you were.

The modern practice of growing out and painting nails started in the 1920’s.

Before that, women used gloss but then chemists invented durable nail paint and then Hollywood stepped in.

In 1940, women wanted to look like Rita Hayworth, with her long, red nails.

Growing nails out and painting them are trends that come and go..from the natural look of the 1960s to a huge come back in the 1980’s.

Fingernails grow about 14 hundredths of an inch per month, while toe nails only grow about six hundredths per month.

Are you right handed?

Your nails on your right hand will grow faster than nails on your left hand…and vice versa.

A man’s fingernails grow faster than a woman’s…unless she’s pregnant.

Everyone’s nails grow faster in the summer than in the winter and stress can slow down nail growth.

