Road construction to close Mercer Co. streets starting next week

OIL CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – Construction on Mercer County roadways will force drivers to rework their routes this summer.

Work on Route 718/760 will close some streets through August.

Starting on Monday, portions of Orchard Street and Wayne Place will be closed near the intersection with S. Dock Street.

Orchard Street detour: Dock Street, to E. Budd Street, to Walnut Avenue

Dock Street, to E. Budd Street, to Walnut Avenue Wayne Place detour: Route 62, to W. Connelly Boulevard, to W. Budd Street

Route 718/760 (S. Dock Street) continues to be closed to northbound traffic but will remain open to southbound traffic.

Northbound traffic detour: Route 18 to E. State Street (Route 3008)

Work will also begin next week to repave Route 208. The road will be closed starting on June 5.

When the road closes, there will be separate detours for cars and trucks. Detours are expected to be in place through mid-July.

Cars: Irishtown Road (Route 2005), to Route 58, to George Junior Road

Irishtown Road (Route 2005), to Route 58, to George Junior Road Trucks: I-79, to I-80, to Route 173

The $2.2 million dollar improvement project will include 2.7 miles of Route 208 from east of the intersection with Route 258 in Springfield Township to just west of the Grove City line.

The bridge over Black Run will also be replaced.

The project is expected to be completed in October.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.