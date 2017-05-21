6th annual Latin food festival celebrates 8 countries’ cultures

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Organizacion Civica y Cultural Hispana Americana, Inc., otherwise known as OCCHA, held its 6th annual Latin food fest on Saturday.

Around eight countries’ cuisines were on display, including Cuba, Peru and Puerto Rico. Plus, live entertainment and music played throughout the event.

This gathering was a great way to show-off each country’s unique culture.

“Yes, they show their specialties, whether it is a desert, delicacies, their type of Latino flavors,” said OCCHA executive director Mary Lou Reyes.

All proceeds from the event go toward youth programs OCCHA hosts.