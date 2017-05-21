Mahoning County 1 of 15 in U.S. taking part in national health survey

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The three white trailers in the parking lot of JCPenny’s in the Southern Park Mall are part of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Mahoning County was chosen out of 15 counties in the entire country.

The CDC (Center for Disease Control) is in town and they’re randomly selecting people who live in the county to participate in a health survey. Health officials will come to your door.

“We’ll ask them questions about their health, their health history, medicines they’re taking, supplements — things like that,” said Jenni Echolds, a study manager.

If you agree to take part, you will then have to schedule an appointment to come to the trailers on 224 in Boardman.

“We conduct different tests like health measurements,” Echols said. “Blood pressure, for example, is taken. We have a deximachine that measures bone density. We have a hearing test.”

The information taken is kept confidential and used to find out how American’s are doing.

“We will find out if American’s are getting fatter, for example,” Echols said. “Are Americans’ blood pressure increasing or decreasing? We also ask people about what they eat, so nutritionists find out a lot of information about Americans’ diet.”

If you choose to take part, you can get up to $125 dollars and a free health evaluation — all the while making a difference in our nations health.

“Health researchers and medical people can analyze the information and determine public health policy improvements,” Echols said.

The trailers will be out until Aug 2.

For more information, call 330-787-9785.