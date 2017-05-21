Realtors: Springtime is a seller’s market when it comes to buying houses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Realtors here in the Valley are saying spring is one of the busiest times of the year for them.

They’re saying it’s a seller’s market, meaning the inventory of houses is down and the number of buyers is up. This results in properties selling at a premium, and often times with multiple offers.

But if you are currently shopping for a home, you need to do some homework before finding your dream house.

“First of all, you need to have a pre-approval. That’s utmost important. That’s because properties are moving so quickly. If we have to wait one or two days for your approval to come through, more than likely you are going to lose that hot property,” said Howard Hanna realtor Cindy Lautzenheiser.

She recommends working with a realtor to ensure you aren’t overpaying for your house.