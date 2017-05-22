Police: Crash investigation in Champion led to marijuana grow operation

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – Police officers reported discovering a marijuana grow operation during an investigation of a crash.

Just after midnight Friday, officers were called to investigate a crash on State Road in which the driver was missing. Police said a truck hit a tree in front of a home and both airbags had deployed. The caller said he heard the crash and went outside, but when he got to the vehicle, the driver was gone.

Upon arrival, an officer reported smelling a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the truck. Police said two large bags of marijuana and a scale were found inside the vehicle, along with a receipt showing an address on State Road.

Police contacted the owner of the vehicle, who lived in Warren, and he confirmed that his uncle had the truck.

Officers went to the address on the receipt and smelled marijuana inside. Police said several windows were blacked out with plastic and two dogs were inside, but no one answered the door.

Police said eventually, Kevin Walton came out of the back door but when he saw an officer, he ran back inside. He was ordered out of the home and arrested.

Walton admitted to driving the truck and going home after the crash, according to a police report.

Police searched the home and reported finding a gun, digital scale, glass marijuana pipe and suspected marijuana. Police said both toilets were plugged with marijuana that Walton attempted to flush down, and there was marijuana all over the floors and around the toilets.

Police said a marijuana grow operation was then discovered in the basement.

Walton was charged with illegal cultivation of marijuana. He is being held in Trumbull County Jail and was scheduled to appear in court Monday morning.