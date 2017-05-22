Months after fire, Angiuli’s Farm Market is making best of it



GREEN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Ten months ago, flames ripped through Angiuli’s Farm Market in Green Township. It was a fire that left family members in tears. Today, Angiuli’s is still recovering as it prepares for another busy summer.

Seven fire departments fought the flames in several of the farm’s buildings that night last July. The fire destroyed produce, coolers, and farm equipment. Its evidence is still spread throughout the market.

“You can find ash here or there,” Carl Angiuli said.

Some produce made it through, but the fire caused over a quarter of a million dollars in damage to equipment and buildings.

Carl said even though the sheds haven’t been rebuilt yet, he expects the summer to run smoothly.

“The produce is getting planted out in the fields and we’re gonna have a nice set up out in the home farm,” he said. “We’re going to supply all of our local satellite markets with the produce we’re growing out in the fields.”

Plants now sit on tables where the buildings used to stand. The greenhouse required new sides because the originals melted in the fire. Angiuli’s is housing equipment in a temporary structure on the farm.

“You know, things aren’t going to be quite the normal, what we’re used to as normal, working with the temporary structure and stuff but we’ll get through it. It’ll be good,” Carl said.

Angiuli’s has satellite locations all over the tri-county area. Carl said when he first started to do the satellites about ten years ago, he never expected the business to take off like it did.

“A lot of people are appreciative of what we’re doing. We’re coming to them and offering them fresh, local produce where otherwise they might not have the availability to them.”

The farm market was able to fix some things up during the winter months. And just like the crops and flowers do each year, Angiuli’s bloomed again with the help of some local businesses and farms.

“We’re at the point now, we’re trying to make the best of the situation we’re in,” Carl said.