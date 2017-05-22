Students in Mahoning Valley club awarded scholarships

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Four students who are part of a special club in the Mahoning Valley are getting some help with their college education.

Monday morning, three students from Boardman and one from Mineral Ridge were awarded the Meridian Scholarship during a breakfast at the Holiday Inn in Boardman.

Each of the students participated in the PANDA Club through Meridian Healthcare and the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley. The students promised to lead a healthy and caring lifestyle and help to influence their peers to do the same.

“We talk about bullying prevention, substance abuse prevention. We talk about self-esteem building, any kind of issue our young kids are facing today that they might need help working through,” said Ashley Farinelli, of Meridian Health Care.

Each student will receive $1,000 each year for his or her college tuition, totaling $4,000.