Substitute teacher job fair scheduled for Mahoning County

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – If you are interested in becoming a substitute teacher, there’s a job fair happening Wednesday where you can apply for one of the many open positions in the area.

Recent graduates are urged to apply, but you’ll need more than a degree if you plan to show up.

Christina Hardy, director of career and academic advising at Youngstown State University, said applicants should do a little research on the employer for the best way to match their skills and experience to the job they are applying for.

“If they think they can wing it and they are going to be fine, they are likely going to do a very poor job,” Hardy said.

Hardy said to think of specific examples from work or internship experiences that support ways you handled stress or multiple projects. She said to make sure you arrive 15 minutes early, dress professionally and treat every person in the building with respect.

Don Daily, director of the Mahoning Valley Regional Council of Governments, has been in education for over 40 years. He said with the teacher job fair, it’s important to network and get your name out there.

“Get active and try to do it in as many districts as you can because they need exposure. And if they are doing a great job, they’re going to be looked at seriously for the possibility of a full-time position,” Dailey said.

After the interview, Hardy says you should always follow up and send a thank you within 24 hours.

The substitute teacher job fair is scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.