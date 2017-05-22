Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC Named Among General Motors’ Top Performers

Boardman, Ohio – Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC announced Wednesday that their dealerships have been recognized by General Motors as two of its Mark of Excellence Dealers.

Out of GM’s approximately 4,500 Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac dealerships across the United States, Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC represented two of only 242 dealerships to receive the Mark of Excellence award.

“We had a very strong year in 2016, and are proud that our hard work has been recognized,” said Doug Sweeney, President of Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC. “We believe that our number one priority is providing a customer experience that is second to none, and we continue to build on this in 2017.”

This unique distinction is reserved for dealerships who exhibit superior customer service while growing their business and are proven sales leaders for General Motors.

About Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC

Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC is one of Ohio’s largest dealerships, offering one of the largest new car inventories in the mid-west. Sweeney has been in business since 1921 and specializes in both new and used car sales as well as parts and service. According to the ADAEO 2016 sales reports, Sweeney sold the most new GM vehicles in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys. The company is very active in the community, sponsoring many teams and local projects. Sweeney is located in Boardman, Ohio at 8010 Market Street and 7997 Market Street. http://www.sweeneycars.com

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM, TSX: GMM) and its partners produce vehicles in 30 countries, and the company has leadership positions in the world’s largest and fastest –growing automotive markets. GM’s brands include Chevrolet and Cadillac, as well as Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Isuzu, Jiefang, Open, Vauxhall and Wuling. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, al global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.