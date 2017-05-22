Warren teen murder defendant sentenced as part of plea deal

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren teen accused of killing her father was sentenced to one year and one day in the Juvenile Justice Center.

Bresha Meadows pleaded “true” to an amended charge of involuntary manslaughter with gun specifications on Monday.

A true plea is similar to a guilty plea in adult court.

Her sentence was decided after credit for time served. She will then spend six months at a mental health facility, followed by two years of probation.

The sentence was decided after attorneys for Bresha Meadows and prosecutors met Monday morning to discuss a plea agreement. Talks began about two weeks ago, and both sides have been discussing her release from the juvenile center and getting mental health treatment.

The 15-year-old girl was accused of shooting and killing her father, Jonathan Meadows, last July.

Family members have said Jonathan Meadows was a domestic abuser, but other family members say the teen was acting out.

