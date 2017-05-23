Austintown senior care provider recognized for veterans’ services

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local senior care provider got a big honor Tuesday morning for the work it does with veterans.

The Trumbull County Chapter of Disabled Americans Veterans recognized Shepherd of the Valley at a ceremony in Austintown.

Shepherd of the Valley offers dedicated parking spaces for Purple Heart veterans at each of their facilities. It also holds veteran education and appreciation events throughout the year, including sponsoring a sock drive every year for veterans in nursing homes.

“Every time we call them about a veteran, they bend over backward trying to help a veteran, and we want to recognize them for what they have done for veterans,” said Robert Marino, Sr., veteran affairs liaison.

Shepherd of Valley was presented with a plaque of a C-130 and certificate recognizing the center for its support.