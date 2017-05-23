Boardman Police: Poland teen kicked officer during traffic stop

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Poland teenager was arrested Monday night after police reported that she assaulted an officer during a traffic stop.

Police stopped 19-year-old Anelisa Vitucci just before 11 p.m. after reporting that she drove through a red light. Police said Vitucci then pulled into the parking lot of Chick-fil-A on Boardman Poland Road.

An officer reported that Vitucci seemed confused that she couldn’t go southbound on South Avenue at Doral Drive while the left-hand green arrow was lit. Police said the car smelled like marijuana and Vitucci told the officer that she wouldn’t get out of the vehicle until her attorney was there.

Police said she then rolled up the car window, locked the car doors and began using her phone.

An officer told Vitucci she would be arrested for obstructing official business if she didn’t get out of the car to which she responded that she was waiting for her attorney, according to a police report.

The officer was able to stick his arm through the window to open the door but said Vitucci started rolling the window up, trapping his arm inside. The officer was able to open the door and grab Vitucci’s arm, according to the report.

Police said Vitucci then began pulling away and tried to kick the officer in the groin. She continued to fight with officers while yelling and crying, according to the report.

A search of the car found marijuana, a dagger inside a sheath and a partially full bottle of Mad Dog 20/20 alcohol, the report said.

She was arrested and taken to Mahoning County Jail, where police said she continued yelling at deputies, the report said. Police said she then admitted to having a bag of marijuana hidden in her underwear.

She is charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, possession of alcohol underage, possession of marijuana, obstructing official business, carrying a concealed weapon and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse.

A preliminary hearing on the charges is scheduled May 30.