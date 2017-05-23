Experts say children feel anxiety of terror attack

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A lot of families attended Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester Monday night. Many of the victims of the attack are children and young people.

Dr. Douglas Darnall from PsyCare said even though the attack happened thousands of miles away, it could have an effect on children in our area.

Darnall said we have the feeling that it could never happen to us, which shields us from fear. But seeing the images from last night takes away that feeling.

“We look at the interviews of those who have been victimized by the tragedy. It kind of takes away from that barrier of security in terms of knowing that we are protected, even though that event occurred thousands of miles away,” Darnall said.

Darnall says adults are also traumatized by the attack, since their role is to protect children.