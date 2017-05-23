Lordstown students take their issue to lawmakers in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – It was another busy day Tuesday for the Lordstown Political History Club. The group traveled to the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus and delivered letters to our state lawmakers.

The kids collected over 2,600 signatures on the letters which explain how Lordstown Schools are being hurt by funding changes from the state.

Lordstown could lose over $1.5 million with the phase out of the tangible personal property tax reimbursements.

Two amendments that were part of the House version of the budget could help if they were included in the Senate version.

Lordstown High School Principal James Vivo said the issue really won’t impact high school students right now, but the kindergarten class will see the changes. He said the older students are leaving a legacy.

“You know, Woody Hayes always said, ‘Pay it forward.’ I think the kids are trying to do that for those who are going to be here after they leave,” Vivo said.

The Lordstown seniors, which are part of the group, have been out of class but felt the issue was important enough to interrupt their summer vacation.