Mohawk High School senior dies in bicycle accident

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. (WYTV) – A senior at Mohawk High School in New Castle died from injuries he sustained after colliding with an SUV on his bicycle.

The accident happened Monday afternoon on State Route 18 in Big Beaver.

Investigators believe Jordan Bobin was trying to cross the road when he was hit by an SUV.

He was flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital where he died.

Pennsylvania State Police said the driver will not be charged.

The Mohawk Superintendent released the following statement:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. We have talked to neighboring school districts and student assistance provider. We will have additional counselors in place to meet student and staff needs.