Nugget of Knowledge: Landfill Life Expectancy

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

From a study done by the University of Southern Indiana:

About one third of an average dump is made up of packaging material.

Every year, each American throws out about 12 hundred pounds of organic garbage that we can compost.

We are the number one trash producing country in the world at 16 hundred pounds for person per year.

We throw away each year 16 billion diapers, one billion, 600 million pens, two billions razor blades, 220 million car tires and enough aluminum to rebuild every airliner in America four times over.

How long does your trash last?

Apple core: one to two months.

Newspaper: two to four weeks.

Cigarette butt: one to five years.

Paper cups: 20 years.

Tin cans: 50 years.

Rubber-sole shoes: 50-80 years.

Aluminum cans: 80 to 200 years.

Disposable diapers: 450 years.

Plastic bottles/ Plastic bags: 500 years.

Glass bottles: 1,000,000 years.

