Pa. man electrocuted when cherry picker hits power line

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Police in Pittsburgh say a man in a cherry picker was electrocuted after his bucket hit power lines, and his body remained in the contraption as workers tried to shut off power to make it safe to remove him.

Police spokeswoman Emily Schaffer says Duquesne Light was called to shut off power, which had still been in contact with the bucket, making it unsafe to remove the man’s body.

Witness Lauren O’Brien tells the Post-Gazette she was walking to the bus after 10 a.m. Tuesday when she saw a fireball explode around the man. She says he remained standing at first and she thought he was OK, but then he crumpled to the platform.

Schaffer says firefighters and paramedics worked to bring him down.

A spokeswoman for Duquesne Light says the victim isn’t an employee or contractor with the company.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)