Purple Cat clients learn K-9 police work first-hand

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Clients at the Purple Cat day program in Coitsville got a demonstration from K-9 officers Tuesday.

Officers from Springfield, Canfield and Beaver police department showed clients how police dogs find drugs and stop suspects.

Purple Cat Program Leader Baylee Felger said the demonstration is important to show clients what police do officer do and how they train the K-9 officers that are assigned to them.

Felger also put on the “bite suit” to show clients how suspects are stopped by the dogs.