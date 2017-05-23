Singers across the Valley vie for Scrappers National Anthem slot

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – About 100 singers from across the Mahoning and Shenango Valley’s belted out the Star Spangled Banner at the Scrappers’ annual National Anthem auditions on Tuesday.

Musicians young and old — experienced or not — were vying for one of 30 open spots during the upcoming 2017 Mahoning Valley Scrappers season.

First in line, it was a breeze for 11-year-old Michaylen Lewis.

“I’ve just been signing around since I was 5,” she said. “But then I started doing actual voice lessons when I was 10.”

She along with the others were looking to get awarded their first, second or even seventh time singing the National Anthem on the mound at Eastwood Field.

“I just love to sing,” Faith Statler said. “I think it’s a great song with a great meaning.”

For others, the anticipation to sing was almost unbearable.

But for seasoned vets like Bill Jones, he said the secret is to keep it simple.

“I just love doing it,” he said. “There’s no greater feeling and it’s so patriotic.”

Jones is a Marine. He described the feeling he gets when singing the anthem before a crowd.

“Being in the military, the anthem means a lot to me,” Jones said. “I mean it really, really hits home. When I sing that National Anthem, I’m proud to sing it.”

The Scrappers will contact those selected to perform the National Anthem soon.

They also had online submissions. Once they listen to those, the front office will make its final selections.