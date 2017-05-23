Youngstown’s Summer Movie Series schedule announced

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Covelli Centre, Youngstown Cinema and City of Youngstown announced their Summer Movie Series.

The free movies are shown at dusk outside of the Covelli Centre, located at 229 E. Front Street. Movie rainouts will show on the following day.

The schedule is as follows:

June 19: Grease (1978)

June 26: Creed (2015)

July 3: Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

July 10: The Little Mermaid (1987)

July 17: Ponyo

July 24: Batman Returns (1992)

July 31: Pokemon: The Movie (1998)

August 7: Where the Wild Things Are (2009)

August 14: The Neverending Story (1984)

For more information, visit the Youngstown Summer Movie Series’ Facebook page.