YSU’s Calhoun breaks down recruiting class

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State men’s basketball Head Coach Jerrod Calhoun met with the local media and discussed his inaugural signing class and recruiting on Tuesday afternoon.

The first-year head coach outlined what he looks for when adding players to the roster.

“The guy I worked for Bob Huggins told me this a long time ago. You want guys that win,” Calhoun said. “You want guys that are really really competitive whether we’re playing Nerf football or whatever we’re doing, we want guys that compete. First thing is when I watch a guy they got to be able to compete. The second thing is can they run and their skill set, I like guys that pass, catch, shoot. you know, all of our players on the court are going to have the green light to shoot, we want to play very free flowing. So sometimes people get caught up in the rankings. We get caught up in the style and their competitive spirit,” added Calhoun.

Below is a brief synopsis of each member of the 2017-18 Youngstown State recruiting class:

Michael Akuchie

6-8 • Fr • F • Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Averaged 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists per game last season.

Named Miami Herald All-Broward County Second-Team

Shot 40 percent from 3-point range.

Finished with a 4.2 grade-point average.

Noe Anabir

6-8 • Jr • F • Geneva, Switzerland

Averaged 8.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 58 percent at Mesa Community College.

Shot 52.3 percent and averaged 5.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game at Kansas Technical College.

Naz Bohannon

6-6 • Fr • F • Lorain, Ohio

Associated Press All-Ohio First-Team selection.

Named Lorain County’s Mr. Basketball after averaging 17 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Led Lorain to a 23-3 record.

Lorain’s all-time leading scorer with 1,345 career points with 863 career rebounds.

Guided Lorain to a three-year mark of 69-8.

Jacob Brown

6-9 • Fr • F • Clemmons, N.C.

Averaged 16.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game last season at Forest Hill Academy.

Named to the Triad High School All-Star Classic.

Posted 15.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game as a junior at Calvary Day High School.

Averaged 18.3 points and 10.3 rebounds per game at Winston-Salem Christian High School as a sophomore.

Garrett Covington

6-5 • Fr • G/F • Carmel, Ind.

Led Don Bosco Prep to a 19-6 record in 2016-17.

Averaged 15 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

Shot 49 percent from the field and 82 percent from the free-throw line.

Averaged 13 points and six rebounds per game during his time at Carmel High School.

Devin Morgan

5-10 • Jr • G • Chester, Va.

Transfer from Delaware State and required to sit out the 2017-18 season to fulfill NCAA transfer requirements.

Will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Named All-MEAC Third-Team in 2016-17 after averaging 14.4 points and 3.3 assists per game.

Ranked eighth in assists per game, second in free-throw percentage (.894) and third in 3-pointers made per game (2.7).

He made 86 3-pointers last season, which rank fourth on the school’s single-season list.

Named the MEAC Rookie of the Year and led the Hornets in scoring with 12.2 points per game.

He also posted 2.7 assists per game and made 70 3-pointers.

In two seasons at Delaware State, Morgan scored 833 points in 63 games for an average of 13.2 points per game and made 156 3-pointers.

Tyree Robinson

6-5 • Jr • F • Fall River, Mass.

Spent two seasons at Odessa (Texas) Junior College.

Scored 410 points for an average of 12.8 points per game and posted seven rebounds per contest.

Connected on 66 percent of his field-goal attempts, scored in double figures 23 times and had at least 20 points three times last season.

As a freshman, Robinson shot 70.4 percent from the field and averaged 6.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

During his time at Odessa, Robinson made 75.8 percent of his free-throw attempts as a freshman and 72.2 percent as a sophomore.

Alex Wilbourn

6-11 • Jr • C • San Diego, Calif.

Played two seasons at San Diego City College and scored 574 points and grabbed 351 rebounds with 62 blocks.

Last season, he averaged 8.8 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and collecting 38 blocks.

As a freshman, Wilbourn scored 8.9 points per game with six rebounds per contest and shot 48.9 percent from the field.

