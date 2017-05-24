AAC announces All-Baseball Team picks

2017 All-American Conference – All-Baseball Team Selections
AAC Red Tier
First Team
Coleman Stauffer, C/SR (Boardman)
Tony Chiaro, CF/SR (Poland)
Nick Bianco, DH-U/JR (Fitch)
Padraig O’Shaughnessy, IF/SR (Poland)*
Zachary Campbell, IF/SR (Howland)
Anthony Vross, IF/SR (Canfield)
Dylon Keller, IF/JR (Howland)
Grant Williams, IF/SR (Harding)
Luke Cardillo, LF/JR (Boardman)
Jack Rafoth, P/JR (Canfield)
Kenny Misik, P/SO (Fitch)
Alex Hernandez, RF/JR (Canfield)
*-Player of the Year
Second Team
Chris Gerberry, C/SR (Fitch)
Hayden Porker, CF/JR (Howland)
Spencer Woolley, IF/JR (Canfield)
Braeden O’Shaughnessy, IF/SO (Poland)
Malik Caige, IF/JR (Fitch)
Braden Olson, IF/SO (Poland)
Nick Fitzgerald, IF/JR (Harding)
Don Pilollo, LF/SO (Canfield)
Michael Massucci, P/SR (Howland)
Dan Klase, P/SR (Poland)
Dom Stilliana, RF/JR (Boardman)
Frank Rappach, DH-U/JR (Howland)
AAC White Tier
First Team
Jake Shaffer, 1B/SR (Struthers)
Tyler Srbinovich, 2B/SR (Niles)
Ryan Love, SS/SR (Hubbard)
Damion Coleman, 3B/SR (Niles)
Chris Morici, LF/SO (Edgewood)
Tre Martin, CF/SR (Niles)
Lucas Mosora, RF/SO (Hubbard)
Tim Herbergee, C/JR (Hubbard)
Andrew Vance, DH-U/SO (Jefferson)
Marco DeFalco, P/JR (Niles)*
D.J. Morvay, P/SR (Lakeview)
*-Player of the Year
Second Team
Josh Bleil, 1B/SR (Edgewood)
Jake Zappitelli, 2B/SO (Edgewood)
Stephen Mistovich, SS/JR (Struthers)
Kent Kroynovich, 3B/SR (Hubbard)
Joe Proper, LF/SR (Niles)
Jamie Thomson, CF/SO (Hubbard)
Kevin Caldwell, RF/SO (Struthers)
Johnny Anserutz, C/SO (Lakeside)
Daniel Brammer, DH-U/JR (Lakeside)
Daniel Sartor, P/SR (Jefferson)
Matt Longhofer, P/SR (Lakeside)
AAC Blue Tier
First Team
A.J. Meyer, 1B/JR (Champion)
Malakai Roberts, 2B/FR (LaBrae)
Austin Claussell, SS/SO (Girard)
Nick DeGregory, 3B/SO (Girard)
Tyler O’Dell, OF/JR (Girard)
Chad Filipovich, OF/SR (Brookfield)
Lucas Nasonti, OF/SR (Champion)
Michael Turner, C/SR (Champion)*
Hayden Sherwood, DH-U/SR (Newton Falls)
Drake Batcho, P/JR (Champion)
J.T. Wolke, P/SR (LaBrae)
*-Player of the Year
Second Team
David Blackmon, 1B/JR (Girard)
Justin Taninecz, 2B/SR (Champion)
Kyle Forrest, 3B/SR (Champion)
Aiden Warga, C/SO (Girard)
Ty Leshnack, C/JR (Liberty)
Colton Stoneman, DH-U/SO (LaBrae)
Nick Malito, OF/FR (Girard)
Aaron Williams, OF/SR (Champion)
Adam Honeycutt, OF/FR (Newton Falls)
Cullen Lyon, OF/SR (East)
Andrew Russell, P/SO (Champion)
Dylan McAvoy, P/SR (Newton Falls)
Laz LeBron, P/SR (Campbell Memorial)
Brian Hiner, SS/SR (Brookfield)