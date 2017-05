To Our Viewers in Lawrence County:

In Reply to the Comcast Letter that was sent out regarding WYTV coming off of the Comcast Cable System in Lawrence County. There was an agreement reached between Comcast and WYTV, therefore, WYTV will stay on the Comcast Cable System.

Thank you for your interest in WYTV. We hope you continue to enjoy the ABC Programming as well as our daily offerings of News, Weather and Sports.