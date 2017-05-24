All-Softball selections announced by the AAC

2017 All-American Conference – All-Softball Team Selections
AAC Red Tier
First Team
Lauren Gabriele, IF/SR (Boardman)
McKenzie Luknis, IF/SR (Fitch)
Maura Kennedy, IF/SR (Canfield)
Sarah Price, IF/SR (Howland)*
Ally Sammarco, OF/SR (Canfield)
Leah Pollifrone, OF/SR (Howland)
Amanda Wire, OF/SR (Poland)
Harley Kish, C/SR (Poland)
Chloe Cruz, DH-U/JR (Canfield)
Bridget Durkin, P/SR (Canfield)
Ashley Cornelius, P/SR (Boardman)
*-Player of the Year
Second Team
Jenna Gibson, IF/SR (Canfield)
Marissa Miller, IF/FR (Howland)
Lauren Pavlansky, IF/SR (Boardman)
Ta-Layashah Harris, IF/SR (Harding)
Ally Lambert, OF/SR (Canfield)
Kayla Kelty, OF/SO (Fitch)
Vanessa Roush, OF/SO (Boardman)
Paige Dill, C/SR (Boardman)
ReAnn Litz, DH-U/SR (Howland)
Kalli Gross, P/FR (Canfield)
Brooke Bobbey, P/FR (Poland)
AAC White Tier
First Team
Tori Wells, 1B/JR (Lakeview)
Lea Munnell, 2B/SR (Hubbard)
Avrey Steiner, SS/JR (Lakeview)
Emily Grandy, 3B/JR (Struthers)
Erika Bayer, LF/SR (Struthers)
Emma Wukelich, CF/JR (Hubbard)
Colleen Hurst, RF/JR (Jefferson)
Maggie Moore, C/JR (Jefferson)
Alyssa Ragozzino, DH-U/SO (Niles)
Addy Jarvis, P/JR (Hubbard)*
Cait Kelm, P/SO (Lakeview)
*-Player of the Year
Second Team
Annie Zagorec, 1B/SR (Hubbard)
Alex Romano, 2B/SR (Lakeview)
Morgan Kist, SS/SR (Hubbard)
MacKenzie Hamilton, 3B/SO (Lakeside)
Lucia Mozzocco, LF/SO (Edgewood)
Kayla DeGeorge, CF/JR (Edgewood)
Emily Riddell, RF/SR (Lakeside)
Athena Smith, C/SR (Hubbard)
Samantha Griffith, DH-U/JR (Lakeside)
Gabby McNeil, P/SR (Edgewood)
Sheridon Wilber, P/FR (Jefferson)
AAC Blue Tier
First Team
Bailey Drapola, 1B/SO (Brookfield)
Megan Turner, 2B/JR (Champion)
Hallie Stamm, SS/SO (Newton Falls)
Morgan Meyer, 3B/SR (LaBrae)
Marrissa Roberts, LF/SO (LaBrae)
Ella Simcox, CF/SR (Brookfield)
Rosie Maderitz, RF/SR (Girard)
Molly Williams, C/SR (Champion)
Kenzie Drapola, DH-U/SR (Brookfield)
McKenzie Zigmont, P/SR (Champion)*
Arianna Geordan, P/SO (LaBrae)
*-Player of the Year
Second Team
Emily Scarnecchia, 1B/SR (Girard)
Abby White, 2B/SO (Champion)
Miciah Butler, SS/SR (Newton Falls)
Alex Staton, 3B/JR (Newton Falls)
Morgan Orr, LF/SO (Liberty)
Chloe Willrich, CF/SO (Brookfield)
Alex Steigerwald, RF/SR (Champion)
Deena Diamandis, C/JR (Campbell Memorial)
Courtnie Georgalas, DH-U/JR (Newton Falls)
Allison Smith, P/FR (Champion)
Gabby Schiska, P/SO (Brookfield)