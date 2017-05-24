Bomb squad called for suspicious package left outside Warren building

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are watching a suspicious package in downtown Warren Wednesday evening.

The package was found right by a trash can outside of the Gibson building, which houses government and Social Security offices.

Video: Bomb squad called to downtown Warren building

The security guard for the building notified Warren police about the package, which appears to be a musical instrument case.

Police arrived on scene around 5:30 p.m. and taped off the entire building. They called the bomb squad and are reviewing security footage to see who left it.

WYTV is on the scene and working to bring you new information on this developing story. Check back here and watch WYTV News at 11 for updates.