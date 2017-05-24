Campus honors YSU veterans who died during military service

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State held its annual remembrance of students, faculty, and staff who died during military service.

On Wednesday, the Reading of Names recognized the 67 known people who were called off to war while at YSU, but never returned.

The service is held every year between Armed Forces Day and Memorial Day. The tradition started in 1996.

YSU has roughly 400 veteran students and close to 40 faculty who have served in the military.

“I believe it’s important to taken the time, especially with all of these young students on campus, to recognize the sacrifices by many of our fellow citizens,” said Rick Williams, YSU Office of Veterans Affairs.

The majority of the names were Youngstown College students who died during World War II.