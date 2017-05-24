Canfield Softball falls to Walsh Jesuit

AKRON, Ohio (WYTV) – Defending State Champion Walsh Jesuit topped Canfield 8-0 in the Division I Softball Regional Semifinals at the University of Akron.

Canfield managed just three singles on the day from Jill Baker, Kaili Gross, and Savannah Maass. The Cardinals stranded 12 runners on base.

Bridget Durkin pitched 4.1 innings allowing four runs on three hits with three walks and a strikeout.

Kaili Gross tosssed 1.1 innings allowing four runs on five hits with a walk.

The Cardinals end the campaign with a record of 21-6 overall.

Walsh Jesuit improves to 18-6 overall. The Warriors advance to face the winner of North Canton Hoover/Madison in the Division I Regional Finals Saturday at noon at the University of Akron.