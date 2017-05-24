Dr. Shayesteh: Diet pop increases the risk of stroke & dementia



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – One of the main reasons people drink diet pop is because they believe it’s healthier. Diet pop may contain fewer calories, but that has created a false perception of its effect on health.

Recent studies show that drinking a can of diet pop a day results in a person being 3 times more likely to have a stroke or dementia.

What makes diet pop so dangerous? What are good substitutions for it?

Dr. Shayesteh joined 33 WYTV Daybreak to explain the health dangers of diet pop.

