Hometown Hero offers support to owners of sick pets

FOWLER, Ohio (WYTV) – When the family’s dog becomes ill and the situation doesn’t improve, it can be a difficult time for pet owners.

This week’s Hometown Hero knows the feeling and is hoping to make that time a little easier.

Rachel Hayes and her husband, Cory, weren’t looking for a dog when they stopped by a dog rescue. Then they met Vincent, and it was love at first sight.

“Cory bent down to pet him and he jumped on Cory’s shoulder’s, just like our old dog Jack did. We knew from that second that we were taking him home, and he was going to be our dog,” Rachel said.

Rachel said Vincent fit right in, and he loved watching sports with Cory.

“We watch hockey, so every time the Pens scored, they would high five each other. Every time we’d put him in his crate before we left the house, he’d give us a kiss on the lips. He was just a cool dog,” she said.

Sadly, Vincent’s life was a short one. After a trip to the veterinarian revealed he had cancer, he died just two years after finding his forever home.

“I just felt really terrible about everything. I thought maybe I could have done something different,” Rachel said.

In grieving, she decided that through her, Vincent will live on.

Rachel wanted to do something for pet owners so they could be supported through the whole process. So she started “Love, Vincent,” an organization that makes care packages for sick dogs and cats and their families.

When a pet is ill, the family or friends of the family can contact Love, Vincent and Rachel sends a care package. Packages contain items such as blankets, picture frames, a collar or bandana and of course, toys and treats for the pet.

“The owners really, it’s heartwarming for them, and I want people to know that they’re loved and they’re thought of, and whatever decision they choose for their pet, it’s the right decision,” she said.

Currently, Rachel is in the process of filing for 501-C status to become a non-profit organization. She hopes to eventually offer financial assistance to pet owners facing expensive vet bills

For more information on Love, Vincent, visit www.lovevincent.org or the organization’s Facebook page.