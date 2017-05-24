Local Salvation Army announces big changes during community luncheon



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two leaders of the local Salvation Army made a big announcement Wednesday at a luncheon to recognize community and business volunteers.

Major Elijah and Valerie Khan announced they are being transferred to the Salvation Army in Trenton, New Jersey.

The Kahns have been at the helm of the local Salvation Army since 2011.

Major Elijah Kahn was a soldier of the Brooklyn Brownsville Corps in New York City when he entered The Salvation Army College for Officers Training in 1993. Major Valerie Kahn entered the training College from the Pittsburgh Temple Corps in Pittsburgh, PA. Both Majors were commissioned and ordained as Salvation Army officers/pastors in 1995 and 1996 respectively. They were married in 1996 and began their ministry together as Corps Officers of the New Rochelle Corps in New York.

Major Elijah Kahn is a graduate of Nyack College and Eastern University with undergraduate and graduate degrees. He attended the International College for Officers in London, England in 2014. Major Valerie Kahn has a degree in Elementary Education from Geneva College. They are the parents to two wonderful children who love the Lord, according to the Salvation Army website.

Their last day is June 27.

“The Valley is a really good place. We are thankful to God that we were given six years in this area. We go with heavy hearts, but we are thankful for what we have learned because we have been impacted as much as we have served,” Major Kahn said.