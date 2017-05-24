Masked men circle car, take vehicle at gunpoint in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police are investigating after a man told them that a group of masked men took his car at gunpoint.

The incident happened about 5:12 p.m. Tuesday in front of a house in the 400 block of Laclede Drive.

According to a police report, the owner of the car said that a female and another person drove his car to a house on Laclede Drive to pick up some friends to hang out.

When they got there, a man approached the female driver, pointed a gun at her and said, “Drop your pockets and get out now,” the report stated.

While this was going on, the report stated that two masked men began circling the car.

The gunmen and both masked men got into the car and took off.

Police searched the area but didn’t find anyone.

There was no description given of the suspects in the police report. The vehicle was entered into a database and reported as stolen.