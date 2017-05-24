Mixed feelings come with New Castle demolition

Cameron O'Brien Published:

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – Two very old buildings in New Castle are being knocked down.

The Fisher Building and a smaller one attached to it began crumbling a few months ago.

Fire Chief Eric Perry ordered South Mill and Croton streets in downtown New Castle closed because the buildings posed a threat to traffic.

Some locals passed by to watch crews tear down the structure.

They said they’re disappointed to see another century-old building destroyed.

“It has been a landmark on this part of the street. I hate to see it go,” Donald Wheeler said. “I would have liked to seen it renovated and put into something else.”

Traffic blockades around the buildings are still in place.

Related Posts