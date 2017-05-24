New Middletown man claims woman he picked up stole gun, credit card

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman stole an elderly New Middletown man’s handgun and used his credit card without permission, according to police.

Investigators are now working to identify the woman.

The man said he picked up the unknown woman on Market Street in Youngstown last week. He brought her to his house because she told him she was homeless.

Police said she made purchases on the man’s credit card totaling about $1,000.

She left with the semi-automatic handgun on Monday, according to a police report.